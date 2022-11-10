NDC Chairman Beats War Drums

Yaw Obimpeh

YAW OBIMPEH, a former Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, who is seeking to lead the party as chairman once again, has threatened to retaliate any violence the ruling NPP might want to use in its quest to maintain itself in power in 2024.

“If the New Patriotic Party (NPP) starts violence, I will face them in equal measure in the Ashanti Region during the 2024 presidential and parliamentary polls”.

Virtually sounding like a violent person, Yaw Obimpeh, who was speaking on Akoma FM, said he would not sit and watch for the NPP to use violence and win the elections.

“Take this from me, as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, I will never allow the NPP to resort to violence and intimidation to snatch an undeserved political victory.

“I will make sure that the NDC will put in place strategies and mechanisms that will help us to face the NPP squarely, especially when they resort to violence to rig the polls.”

According to him, the era when NDC’s polling agents and other election officials were allegedly manhandled and intimidated by the NPP in the Ashanti Region would cease in 2024.

“I will make sure that every NDC ballot is well and properly protected during the 2024 presidential and parliamentary polls and that is non-negotiable,” he emphasised.

Yaw Obimpeh, who led the NDC as Ashanti Regional Chairman for two terms before bowing out, stated that he was making a comeback to help re-energise the party.

According to him, the NDC would easily win the 2024 elections and form the next government if the party is able to win an avalanche of votes in the Ashanti Region.

In this regard, Obimpeh said his comeback was mainly intended to help increase NDC votes in the Ashanti Region.

“Former President John Mahama embarked on several landmark infrastructural projects in the Ashanti Region when he was in political office for just one-term.

“And as the Ashanti Regional chairman, I will make sure that our enviable achievements in the region would be broadcasted and highlighted to woo huge votes in 2024.

Yaw Obimpeh, who has started touring all the 47 constituencies in the region for votes, appealed to the NDC delegates to vote for him to lead the party into affluence.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi