NDC Chairman In Upper West Region Shot Dead

A constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West region, Mr. Poulabong Bayiilela Richard aka Chairman Water, has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

Starrfm.com.gh understands the chairman for the Dafiama Bussie Issa Constituency, was shot on the Wa-Tumu Road in the Upper West region while returning from a funeral.

His body has since been deposited at the Upper West regional Hospital for autopsy.

A family member Digme Robert Kantayir confirmed the news to Morning Starr host Francis Abban on Thursday.

He said the family is not ruling out any foul play.

The MP for the constituency Dr Sebastian Sandaari said he is in a state of shock after hearing the news.

“He is so jovial and plays with everybody. I’m shocked. We are all shocked. I want to call for a thorough investigation to help understand the issues,” Sandaari told Mr. Abban.

“We don’t feel safe. I can also be a target. Is it a crime to represent a group of people or an NDC chairman? Why should Ghana get to this stage, it’s a problem,” he added.

The police have begun investigations into the issue.

–Starr