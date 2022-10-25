NDC Chases Bawumia Over Economic Woes

Hamilton Nixon Biney

The Deputy National Organiser of the oppostion National Democratic Congress, Hamilton Nixon Biney, also known as Chief Biney is set to picket at the Office of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia come Friday.

This follows a clearance given by the Ghana Police Service after presenting a petition to the Accra Regional Office on Friday, October 21, 2022, requesting their approval and protection.

Although it is still unknown if Mr. Biney will picket by himself or seek support from some members of his party, he stated that the activity is scheduled for Friday, October 28, 2022.

He clarified that the activity is being done in opposition to the current financial hardship.

He claims that his goal is to draw Dr. Bawumia’s attention to the severe economic difficulties that Ghanaians are facing and demand solutions.

He did, however, say that it will be a peaceful exercise.

-BY Daniel Bampoe