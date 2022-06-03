NDC Chases Cash Spent On National Cathedral

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minority in Parliament has filed three urgent questions to compel the Minister for Finance to provide details on how much the state has spent on the National Cathedral Project.

The action follows the circulation of a letter indicating the release of an additional GH¢25million from national coffers for the project as additional seed money.

Over the period, government has indicated that the national cathedral project is to be financed largely by donations from the Christian community.

Addressing the press, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, questioned the allocation of state funds to the national cathedral project.

“The first urgent question is about the amount of tax payers’ funds released for the National Cathedral project thus far. The second urgent question is to ask the Minister responsible for Finance, how much of tax payer funds have been used to pay Adjaye and Associates and other consultants working on the National Cathedral project.”

“The third urgent question which stands in the name of Kwame Agbodza relates to the procurement processes because we have done our checks, and we are not convinced that the procurement law has been complied with”, he said.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had alleged that President Akufo-Addo ordered the release of the said amount.

He claims the decision is insensitive to the plight of ordinary Ghanaians in the face of current economic difficulties.

In a post, he said: “The direction of this country is now in a precarious state that we can no longer keep quiet and accept all of this wanton dissipation of scarce resources to continue”.

The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.