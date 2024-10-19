NDC Communicator Assaults NPP Member On Live Radio

A disturbing incident occurred on Naagyei FM, where Osman, a communicator for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency, physically assaulted Abdul Rahman Hudu, a panelist for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), during a live broadcast.

The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the NPP has condemned this barbaric act, calling for immediate police intervention to ensure justice is served.

The NPP’s Youth Wing, led by Sarfo Raphael Patrick, expressed concern over the escalating violence and intolerance in Ghana’s political landscape, particularly with the December 7th general elections approaching.

This incident is not an isolated one, as there have been previous reports of abusive language and violence involving politicians and party officials.

The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing in a statement has urged the Ghana Police Service to take prompt action, arresting Osman and initiating legal proceedings.

They trust in the police’s professionalism to handle the matter with utmost seriousness.

A swift response will not only serve justice but also send a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

BY Daniel Bampoe