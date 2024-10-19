Respect Supreme Court Ruling On ‘Gang Of 4’ MPs- Majority Leader To Speaker

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged Speaker Alban Bagbin to respect the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the execution of his ruling that declared four parliamentary seats vacant.

This comes after Afenyo-Markin filed an urgent application with the Supreme Court on October 15, seeking clarification on the status of the four MPs who had decided to contest the upcoming December 2024 elections either as member of the NPP or as independent candidates.

The affected MPs – Cynthia Morrison (Agona West), Kwadjo Asante (Suhum), Andrew Amoako Asiamah (Fomena), and Peter Kwakye Ackah (Amenfi Central) – were declared to have breached constitutional provisions by either switching political affiliations or indicating their intention to run as independents.

Afenyo-Markin expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision, stating that it reaffirmed the legal rights of the MPs and their constituents.

He emphasized that the Majority had presented a strong legal case and were confident in their position.

“We are democrats. We don’t believe in violence. We don’t believe in mischief and unnecessary political chaos. We came to court believing that the court would do right and indeed the court has just done it,” Afenyo-Markin said.

The Supreme Court’s stay order temporarily suspends any actions related to the ruling, including the declaration of the seats as vacant.

This development has significant implications for the December 2024 elections and the balance of power in Parliament.

Background

The dispute began when former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu filed a motion to declare the four seats vacant, citing constitutional provisions.

The Speaker’s ruling sparked a walkout by the Majority, who protested the decision as unconstitutional and unfair.

The Supreme Court’s intervention has been welcomed by many, who see it as a crucial step in ensuring the rule of law and democratic representation in Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe