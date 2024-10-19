NPP Endorses Majority Boycott Of Parliamentary Business Over Speaker’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Acts

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a boycott of parliamentary business in protest of what it describes as “illegal and unconstitutional” acts by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

In a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP expressed its “unflinching support” for the Majority Caucus, which has been at odds with the Speaker.

The boycott comes amid a long-standing dispute between the NPP and the Speaker, who has been accused of bias towards the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP’s decision is seen as a strategic move to mobilize its base ahead of the December 2024 general elections.

Background

The NPP has been critical of Speaker Bagbin’s decisions, particularly his ruling declaring four parliamentary seats vacant.

The Speaker’s move was seen as an attempt to undermine the NPP’s majority in Parliament.

The NPP challenged the decision in court, and the Supreme Court recently issued a stay of execution, pending further legal proceedings.

The boycott is the latest escalation in the NPP’s fight against what it sees as the Speaker’s “undemocratic” actions.

The NPP is seeking to secure a third consecutive election victory in December 2024 and views the Speaker’s actions as a threat to its chances.

With the election looming, the NPP is rallying its base and urging its parliamentary candidates to focus on their campaigns.

The party’s statement emphasized the importance of securing an “overwhelming parliamentary majority” to ensure the smooth execution of its presidential candidate’s functions.

The boycott has sparked concerns about the potential disruption to parliamentary business and the impact on governance.

However, the NPP remains resolute in its stance, calling on Ghanaians to support its fight against “undemocratic abusers” in Parliament.

BY Daniel Bampoe