NDC Creates Taskforce For Elections 2020

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has created a special taskforce for the general elections coming December 7, 2020.

According to NDC’s director of elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the taskforce is to help the party effectively monitor the December 7 Elections.

He said the taskforce will also ensure citizen arrest on election day.

Mr Ankrah, a former Youth and Sports Minister, explained that the taskforce will be deployed in all 275 constituencies nationwide.

He stated that the taskforce will collaborate with national security operatives to be deployed on election day.

According to him, the taskforce is named the Citizens’ Arrest Task Force.

He added that members of the force are “to hand over any suspicious characters” to police.

By Melvin Tarlue