NDC Disowns Keche’s Wife

The Parliamentary ambition of Joana Gyan Cudjoe, wife famous musician, Keche appears to have crashex following comments by key members of the party in the constituency she intends to represent in Parliament.

According to the Amenfi Central Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Raphael Andoh, the business woman, is not qualified to contest in the constituency because she is alien to party in the constituency.

The chairman explained that although Ms. Cudjoe hails from Amenfi Central, she does not vote in the constituency.

He alleged that, Ms. Cudjoe owns two party cards, one from Bantama and Amenfi Central which is against party rules.

“Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s documents prove that she is a native of Amenfi Central but she does not vote here. She is not an NDC member here. She is an NDC member at Bantama so I have to go and verify. The woman owns two party cards which is against the party’s rules,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

Corroborating the story, the Secretary of the party, Richmond Daleke also pointed out that the party in the constituency cannot authenticate her membership card.

“Constituency executives are supposed to protect the seat. In protecting the seat we need to make sure that whichever candidate the delegates will elect, will be a credible one, who has no questionable character. Who can be presented to the general masses so that the person can win the seat for us,” he added.

Shockingly, the Bantama constituency has also indicated that the aspirant is not known there and it is strange how she got into the register.

The Chairman, David Kwesi Heridzi has therefore appealed to the national executives of the party to carry out thorough investigations to unveil the truth.

“In this case, I wiil just appeal to the people in Accra, the national executives if the case comes before them, they should look for the truth. Once they look for the truth the party will grow” he stressed.

Unconfirmed sources said the party card the embattled aspirant is holding was registered in the name of the Bantama constituency chairman’s daughter, a certain Jemima.

But the aspirant has implored her supporters to disregard rumours of her disqualification.

According to her, there is no such decision from the party and therefore calls on her teeming supporters to keep the campaign going and that there is light at the end of the tunnel .

In a press release , Ms. Gyan Cudjoe, rubbish all allegation against her , saying they have no basis.

Ms Gyan Cudjoe is one of five aspirants contesting the seat in the constituency.

