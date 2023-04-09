NPP Ready To Beat NDC In 2024

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, says the ruling party is ever ready to face the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC in the 2024 general election with any candidate they (NPP) will present for the election.

According to him, the NPP will win the next election with its good track record of the policies and have the confidence to beat the NDC with its presidential candidate, John Mahama since he is

not the alternative to solve the problems facing the country, nor have any policies to develop Ghana.

Speaking after a health walk held in Mpraeso -Kwahu on April 8, 2023, he said “We all know that our opponent NDC will definitely bring Mr. John Mahama to contest with us, and we are going to win, with any candidate that the party will present. We all know John Mahama and the value is the same, we shall beat him again”.

He explained that it’s only the NPP that has initiated policies that have developed this country, hence appealing for the support of Ghanaians, to rally behind the government to steer the country through the ongoing economic challenges and towards a more robust economy by the end of 2023.

He further appealed to the party members to go on their campaigns devoid of insults and elect a competent person to lead the NPP to the next general election.

Speaking on the economy, he stated: “We are confident that by the end of the year, the economy will be in good shape. We just need your support because the alternative is worse, it is empty and hopeless”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe