Thunder Strikes 2 Siblings To Death At Begoro

Two siblings, a boy and girl have met their untimely death when thunder struck them at Apaa Junction, a suburb of Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening during a heavy downpour in the area, when the victims identified as Selorm Bonah, 14, and Vivian Adovi, 16, were walking under the rain to pick some mangos in their house.

The Assemblyman of the Abase Electoral area, Beneh Benet who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said, the deceased, brother and sister were walking in the rain when the thunder struck them.

As a result of that, the boy reportedly died instantly, and the girl was rushed by neighbours to the Begoro District Hospital, but she died on arrival.

The bodies have been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe