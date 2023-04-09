Wizkid Calls Me Every Week After My Son’s Death– Davido

Davido has been speaking about his current relationship with colleague, Wizkid saying they have moved on from being rivals.

According to him, they are now best friends. The two of them have settled their differences and Wizkid now calls Davido every week since he lost his son.

“With Wiz, over the years we had a rift, for 12 years we had a rift up until recently he chatted up and I am seeing the positivity. I am seeing the change in the industry a little bit because everybody is calming down, especially with my situation; the tragic situation that happened, he called me every week since it happened,” he told Hot fm in the US.

In a different interview on BBC, he said had on some occasions stopped his fans from fighting Wizkid fans because they are friends now.

He said he called the leader of his die-hard fans not to start a fight on social media.

Davido said he had a good laugh with Wizkid when their fans were busy arguing about their albums, ‘Timeless‘ and ‘More Love Less Ego‘.