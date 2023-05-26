NDC Ditches Deposed Assin North MP For Fresh Candidate

Information picking up by DGN Online indicates that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) may not afterall present the deposed Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson as its candidate for the impending by-election.

According to sources the NDC has decided to replace the embattled MP with a fresh candidate for the Assin North parliamentary by-election following the declaration by the Supreme Court that the election of the MP was null and void and therefore he should be removed from Parliament.

Quayson is currently facing criminal charges in court, which makes his renomination to contest the by-election very unlikely, putting the NDC in a state of frenzy.

The decision to replace him was made in order to avoid negative perceptions and potential legal complications that could arise from fielding a candidate who is facing criminal charges.

The NDC’s decision to replace Quayson shows the party’s commitment to upholding ethical and legal standards in politics. It also demonstrates the party’s willingness to make strategic decisions that prioritize the interests of the party and the country.

It remains to be seen who the NDC will choose as their new candidate for the Assin North parliamentary by-election.

However, the decision to field a fresh candidate is likely to generate significant interest and debate, both within the party and among the general public.

The impending by-election in Assin North is expected to be fiercely contested, with multiple political parties vying for the seat.

The NDC’s decision to field a fresh candidate is likely to add further intrigue to the race, as political observers and voters alike wait to see who the party will choose to represent them in the upcoming election, having initially placed their hopes in the deposed MP.

By Vincent Kubi