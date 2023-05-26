Minority Stabs New CJ Over SC Assin North MP Ruling

In a dramatic turn of event, the Minority side on the Appointments Committee of Parliament has refused to vote on Chief Justice Nominee, Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo.

The decision came after her vetting session, as the Minority side demanded an explanation for the Supreme Court’s order to remove the name of Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson from the records of Parliament.

The minority had argued that the Supreme Court is not clothed with the power to annul parliamentary elections.

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga expressed his frustration with the apex court’s decision, stating that the Minority side had a challenge with the lack of reasons given for their ruling. He made it clear that until they receive an explanation, they will not support any nominee put forth by the government.

At the vetting on Friday, May 26, Mahama Ayariag said “The Minority had a reservation because you participated in the decision involving James Quayson. You did not give a reason for your judgment so as we speak we don’t know the basis on which the court arrived at that conclusion. There is uncertainty among us as MPs knowing that our Supreme Court is Constitutional Court that should guide us as a country as to how to run public affairs.

“[But] we have reached a negotiated position with our colleagues. We will not vote on you today after this hearing. When we finish today when the SC gives the reason we will have another opportunity to now assess on the basis of the quality of the reasoning of the court and then we can take the debate.”

This move by the Minority side has thrown a wrench in the appointment process and has raised questions about the motive of the minority group.

The Chief Justice nominee, Gertrude Torkornoo, will now have to wait for the Minority side to receive the explanation they demand before her appointment can move forward. This delay is a setback for the government, as they had hoped to fill this crucial position quickly.

By Vincent Kubi