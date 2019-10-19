NDC Elects Ashanti Region ‘MPs’ Today

THE OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today organise elections in constituencies in the Ashanti Region to select their parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general election.

Isham Alhassan, the Ashanti Regional NDC Organiser, announced on Nhyira FM that all was set for the important party programme to take place in the 14 constituencies.

He, however, explained that proper elections would be held in nine constituencies, adding that the five remaining constituencies have candidates going unopposed and so they would only be endorsed by delegates.

Isham Alhassan mentioned the areas where there would be elections such as Asokwa, Fomena, Kwadaso, Atwima Kwanwoma, Tafo, Atwima Mponua, Afigya Kwabre South, Mampong and Manso Nkwanta, where more than one candidate is contesting the seat.

Concerning constituencies where there would be acclamation for sole candidates, he said those areas include Suame, Nhyiaeso, Odotobri, Manhyia North and Manhyia South.

The NDC Ashanti Regional Organiser sternly cautioned party members participating in the exercise to comport themselves to ensure a smooth process.

According to him, the police have been contacted by the NDC leadership to provide security for the elections and warned that “party task forces have been banned from operating at the elections venues.”

Isham Alhassan also announced that after Saturday’s elections, the party leadership would announce the dates for the NDC parliamentary elections in the remaining 24 constituencies in the region.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi