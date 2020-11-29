NDC Executives Involved In Car Crash

Some three Eastern Regional executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been involved in a car crash.

The crash was a near-fatal one and the executives have sustained injuries.

They were said to returning from a campaign tour in the Afram Plains area when the crash occurred.

The executives are Hackman Kabore, Regional Organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko, Deputy Regional Organizer, and Michael Akorli, Deputy Regional Communication Officer.

DGN Online understands they were en route to meet the National Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo when the crash occurred.

They were said to have been rushed to the Atibie Government Hospital for first aid.

However, they were later referred to Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

By Melvin Tarlue