NDC Goons Lock Nkawie Forestry Commission Office

SOME GOONS of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) caused a stir on Monday when they sacked staff of the Nkawie Forestry Commission from their office and locked the place.

The stoutly-built men, who did not show mercy, reportedly, just started shouting and ordering the Forestry Commission staff to leave the place, else they would manhandle them.

The goons claimed that they were acting on the strict instructions of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Captain Jabari.

The machomen eventually managed to sack the fear-stricken staff and locked the office, a weird action which prevented the forestry officials from operating on the day.

Meanwhile, the Nkawie District Police Sitrep has confirmed the unimaginable incident, stating that when police rushed to the place, they met some men, who claimed to have been sent by Captain Jabari, the Regional Security Coordinator, to lock the office.

“Today, 28/07/25 at about 1030 hours, a call was received for Abraham Assel, the Nkawie Forestry Manager, that some people had invaded the Forestry Commission office at Nkawie.

“Police proceeded to the scene immediately and met personnel of Ashanti Regional security who had taken over the premises of the Forestry Commission and locked up the offices with padlocks after sending the workers out.

“When they were questioned by the Nkawie Divisional Commander, who was at the scene with the Nkawie District Commander with men, they said, they were sent by the Regional Security Coordinator, Captain Jabari,” the police report disclosed.

According to a police report, which the DAILY GUIDE has spotted, the said Captain Jabari was contacted on phone by the police, and he confirmed that the men were acting on his orders.

“When Captain Jabari was contacted, he admitted having sent the men to lockup the place. The men have since left the place for Kumasi with the office keys, while the place remains locked,” the report concluded.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi