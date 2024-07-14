NDC In Disarray: Officers Missing In Action

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) faces internal turmoil as certain executive members voice grievances against the party leadership, citing neglect and unilateral decision-making prior to the crucial December 2024 general elections.

One vocal member within the party pointed fingers at the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, alleging a lack of regard for the executive body. Accusations include making decisions without consulting or informing the executives, leading to growing discontent among party members.

Specifically mentioned was Mahama’s unannounced visit to Russia, a move deemed detrimental to the party’s international relationships. Concerns were raised over a lack of transparency regarding significant party-related events, with reports indicating several key executives being unreachable or going overseas without informing their colleagues.

Expressing frustration, the unnamed executive member highlighted internal conflicts within various regions, underscoring a lack of campaign strategy and communication within the party.

The absence of a cohesive approach was noted as a hindrance to the NDC’s electoral prospects in December, potentially jeopardizing hopes for victory.

“Many of the members are not happy. We are not happy at all and as if there is nothing at stake. Even today we hear after Moscow visit, he (Mahama) is travelling to Canada and the USA.

He didn’t inform executive members. National Chairman also has gone to Canada, he too didn’t inform anyone, the vice chairman is also not in Ghana and we don’t know his whereabouts. The Running mate too does not know what to do. The party is seriously disorganised at this crucial period of election year”.

Meanwhile a video surfaced showing Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, vocally criticizing the alleged negligence within the party structure, particularly targeting Sylvester Mensah, former head of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) who was deployed to resolve the internal crisis in the Regional office in Accra.

The impassioned remarks highlighted perceived corruption and a disregard for the party’s best interests among some executives, further exacerbating tensions within the NDC.

The NDC regional office is said to have witnessed trading of blows with the Regional Women’s Organiser allegedly pouring hot water on the chairman, Ashie Moore.

