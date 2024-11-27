NDC Is Threat To Agenda 111 – Nana

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has sternly warned that the Agenda 111 hospitals, which are yet to be completed, would be abandoned if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins power.

According to him, the NDC, especially their Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, doesn’t believe in the Agenda 111 programme, which is meant to enhance healthcare delivery across the country.

President Akufo-Addo also stated that all other developmental projects, which his administration has started to better the lives of the people, would be abandoned under an NDC administration.

He has consequently appealed passionately to the electorates to, in the interest of the country’s development and the sustainability of the Agenda 111 hospitals, vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana’s next President.

President Akufo-Addo, who is nearing the end of his second term in political office, was speaking in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region, where he had visited in recent days to meet and address different groups.

He assured Ghanaians of his commitment and readiness in commissioning some of the projects started by his administration before he finally leaves office, urging voters to consider the progress achieved under his administration and reward the NPP with their votes.

“My administration has done uncountable number of developmental projects within eight years to enhance the lives of the people and that should motivate the people to retain the NPP in government on December 7.

“Some of the projects we started are nearing completion and it’s important that the NPP retains political power so we can complete them to benefit the people”, the number one gentleman of the land, indicated.

In a related development, President Akufo-Addo has handed over a newly built 40-bed hospital with staff accommodation to the people of Sabronum in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

It was built by VAMED Engineering Group, a global leader in healthcare infrastructure. The modern medical facility is expected to help address critical healthcare needs in the farming community and the nearby areas.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi