NDC Kumawu By-Election Candidate Not A Registered Voter In Constituency– EC

The Electoral Commission has made a statement revealing that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Kumawu by-election was not a registered voter in the constituency.

According to the EC, Kwasi Amankwaa who stood on the ticket of the NDC is a registered voter in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra Region and yet contested in the Kumawu by-election because he hails from the constituency.

This has led to allegations by the opposition NDC that the EC is working with the NPP to sneak an unregistered voter into the Assin North register.

However, the Commission questioned why the opposition did not raise similar concerns in Kumawu.

“Why didn’t the NDC raise this issue ahead of the Kumawu Constituency By-Election? The fact still remains that the allegation by Sammy Gyamfi to the effect that the EC is working with the NPP to sneak an unregistered voter into the Assin North register is FALSE. It is untrue and we call on Sammy Gyamfi to prove this,” according to a statement issued by the Commission.

The Commission also accused Sammy Gyamfi and the NDC of putting out false claims aimed at maligning the integrity of the EC, citing their petition to the Supreme Court after the 2020 Elections alleging that they had won the Elections.

The Commission called on Sammy Gyamfi to exercise maturity, decorum, and truth in his discussions on the EC and to go out and campaign instead of targeting the EC.

“This was evident in their petition to the Supreme Court after the 2020 Elections alleging that they had won the Elections. It is well known that they could not provide evidence in Court to support their allegations.”

“This current allegation is no different. It is baseless and unfounded and a figment of the imagination of the National Communications Officer. We call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to ignore it.”

“Ghana’s democracy has come of age and we call on Sammy Gyamfi to exercise maturity, decorum and truth in his discussions on the EC. We urge him to go out and campaign and leave the EC alone,” the statement said.

Ghana’s democracy has come of age and the Commission called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to ignore the baseless and unfounded allegations made by the NDC.

The Commission also urged Sammy Gyamfi and the NDC to prove their allegations instead of putting out false claims. The public is encouraged to refer to the attached statement from the Electoral Commission for further information.

