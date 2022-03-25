NDC Minority Stages Protest Over Covid-19 Test Charges At KIA

The opposition National Democratic Congress Minority in Parliament has served notice of its intention to picket daily at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from next Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

According to them, this forms part of measures to pile pressure on the government to halt what they describe as the “illegal, unconscionable and extortionist COVID-19 antigen testing at the Kotoka International Airport.”

A notice to the police dated Thursday, March 24, 2022, which announced the decision to hold the series of picketing actions was jointly signed on behalf of the NDC MPs by Ranking Members on the Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Roads and Transport, Kwame Agbodza as well as Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

“We are further resolved to converge at the precincts of the airport from 2pm to 6pm each day. It is our firm determination to sustain these mass picketing actions until such a time that the Akufo Addo-led government curtails the illegal, unconscionable and extortionist COVID-19 antigen testing conducted by the iffy Frontiers Healthcare Services Ltd,” portions of the notice to the police read.