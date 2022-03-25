Free SHS Is Still Intact – Govt Hints

The Akufo-Addo led Government has announced that it has no intention to cancel its flagship education initiative, Free SHS enjoy by many Ghanaian children despite the worsening economic challenges.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah who announced this at a press briefing in Accra said: “Let me say this, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no intention to roll back on a major policy like Free SHS”

Even though the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Bankers, John Awuah, has said that the Free Senior High School program in its current state, is wasteful and does not help the current dire economic situation in the country.

He stated that the government could review the Free SHS policy such that it only targets community day schools and the needy in society.

He said, “Why is the government paying my children’s school fees? I did not beg for it. Why is Free SHS free for me? Why is it free for people like me and a lot more people who have not asked for it?”.

He noted that the poor implementation of the Free SHS policy was due to the lack of reliable data on Ghana’s demography, leading to the blanket implementation of social interventions.

But the Finance Minister explained the government position on the flagship policy despite the suggestions made by some individuals to cancel and review the policy, saying “We see education as the best enabler for sustainable economic growth and transformation and will do more to improve on it for it to serve more and better our children.

Ken Ofori-Atta explains that “All of these measures are aimed at ensuring that we achieve the 7.4% deficit target set in the 2022 budget”.

BY Daniel Bampoe