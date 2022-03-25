Govt Declares War On Ghost Names On Payroll

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Akufo-Addo government has announced measures to eliminate “ghost” workers from the Government payroll by end of December 2022 as part of the measures to deal with the challenges facing the country.

According to him, “Prioritize ongoing public projects over new projects. This is to enhance the efficient use of limited public funds over the period by finishing ongoing or stalled but approved projects; reduce expenditure on all meetings and conferences by 50%, effective immediately.”

He explained that with immediate effect, the Government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for public officials for the rest of the year.

He said this will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives.

“We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period”, he said.

– BY Daniel Bampoe