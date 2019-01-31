NDC Orchestrated Ayawaso-Wuogon By-Election Violence – NPP

Yaw Buaben Asamoah

The New Patriotic Party has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of orchestrating Thursday’s violence in the Ayawaso-Wuogon by-election to undermine the integrity of the election.

According to the NPP, the NDC sensing defeat decided to foment trouble to discredit the Electoral Commission and its leadership.

Addressing the media at the Party’s head office at Asylum Down, Accra, the Director of Communications for the party, Yaw Buaben Asamoah said contrary to claims by the opposition that it had directed all of its representatives at various polling stations to leave the election centers, some are still present in the polling stations observing the elections.

“It appears to be a premeditated attempt to create an impression of violence and thereby discredit the ongoing election and prepare minds probably for what purposes we can’t tell…[maybe] to negatively perceive what is going on and probably position for the future, as well as damage the integrity of the Electoral Commission and the government.

“There has been a clearly orchestrated widespread attempt to blow out what has happened on multimedia and international media and this we condemn in its totality.”

Buaben Asamoah’s comment comes after the NDC withdrew from the Ayawaso-Wuogon by-election after four people were allegedly shot at the Baweleshie polling centre.

According to GHone TV’s Evans Nkoom, blood stains could be seen at the polling centre near the house of the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to the NDC, several people belonging to their party were also battered and brutalised by thugs and security officials.

The injured have reportedly been taken out of the center to seek treatment.

But Buaben Asamoah claims that the nation’s security agencies were in the area to investigate claims some strange men identified as members of the dreaded Azorka Boys affiliated to the NDC.

–Starrfmonline