‘We Need To Avoid Mistakes’

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Gyamfi wants his teammates to stick to their game plan against Al Hilal Omdurman in the CAF Confederation Cup Group C opener in Sudan on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors, who knocked out Kariobangi Sharks and Coton Sport to reach the group stage, face an uphill battle against the Sudanese side who are in excellent form in the domestic league.



With Nkana FC playing fellow Zambians Zesco United in the other game of the group, any result, aside defeat, would be good for Kotoko.



“It is obviously going to be a tough game for us. We have watched some of their games and the atmosphere in the stadium is always charged,” he told Goal.



“But I believe we can enjoy the game and frustrate them if we stick to the game plan we will be using. We need to play as a team or unit and avoid mistakes, especially in midfield and defence. They are, without doubt, a good side but we are prepared to shock them.



“If we can qualify from the group, this game can be crucial to that dream because it can urge us on and also put a fear in the other group opponents. Good results can help us win the remaining games in the group and make our supporters proud,” he added.



Aside midfielders, Daniel Nii Adjei and Jordan Opoku, as well as goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, none of the Kotoko’s players has played in the group stage of the competition.



Kotoko are yet to record an away defeat in the competition this season after two games.

