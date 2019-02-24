NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

Four of the Presidential aspirants who lost the NDC flagbearership race have conceded to former president John Dramani Mahama who provisional results from the party headquarters show has won by 95.24 percent.

Spio-Garbrah, Nurudeen Iddrisu, Sylvester Mensah and Prof. Joshua Alabi, Goosie Tanoh, have already congratulated Mr. Mahama on his victory.

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was yet to congratulate the former president as at the time of filing this report.

Prof. Alabi claimed to have called Mr. Mahama around 8:pm to congratulate him.

Mr. Tanoh released a statement around 10:pm indicating that he had called Mr. Mahama to congratulate him.

Spio-Garbrah also issued a statement conceding defeat to Mr. Mahama whilst Mr. Mensah reported calling him on phone.

They all pledged to work in the interest of the party for election 2020.

BY DGN Online