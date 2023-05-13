NDC Primaries: Mahama ‘Bribes’ Each Delegate With GH¢40

The John Dramani Mahama campaign has offered GH¢40 to all National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates in order to assist them in traveling to the voting centers for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

John Dramani Mahama’s Campaign Manager, Professor Joshua Alabi, has insisted that there will be no discrimination in the distribution of the GH¢40 to each delegate.

The payment is seen by some observers as a means of inducement to tilt the polls in his favour.

The campaign says it recognizes that supporting the delegates will lead to a high voter turnout and will empower every voter to vote without any financial barrier during these difficult economic times.

A statement issued by the Office of John Dramani Mahama on Friday, May 12, 2023 said the amount will not be a replacement to what the party will provide.

“The Campaign believes supporting the delegates to travel to the centers will ensure a high voter turnout and every voter will be empowered to vote and return home without financial impediment in these difficult economic times,” the statement signed by the Spokesperson and sister of Mr Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, said.

The NDC will hold its primaries nationwide today Saturday, May 13, to elect candidates for the 2024 election.

The primaries almost didn’t take place after Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of the flagbearer aspirants, filed a lawsuit that sought to postpone the process briefly.

However, he later withdrew his suit and candidature on Friday, May 12, 2023, leaving only former President Mahama and Kojo Bonsu to compete for the single ticket to become the NDC’s 2024 flagbearer.

