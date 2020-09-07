NDC Promises $10bn ‘Big Push’ Projects

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is pledging a $10 billion for Ghana’s infrastructure, health and education sectors.

In its soon-to-be launched 2020 manifesto, the NDC in what it calls the Big Push is promising to provide premium healthcare and invest significantly in infrastructure and education when voted into power in 2020.

The Party’s 2020 manifesto dubbed: ‘The People’s Manifesto’, is set to be launched at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) tonight, September 7, 2020, in Accra.

By Melvin Tarlue