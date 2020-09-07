Imani Africa Outlines Expectations For NDC Manifesto

Imani Africa has highlighted its expectations for the soon-to-be launched 2020 manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

NDC is expected to launch its manifesto tonight at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, speaking ahead of the launch of the manifesto, says building a resilient economy must be based on science, economics and serious value chain evaluation.

Resilient economy is not built by the public sector but rather the private sector, he said.

“I don’t want any Captain Planet kind of behavior”, he said.

He wondered how the NDC is going to build a resilient economy as it is promising considering that it failed to do that in the past.

“I hope the manifesto is indeed the people’s manifesto,” he said.

Providing freebies must be based on science and economics.

It will be a foolhardy to go on another sloganeering spree, according to Mr Franklin Cudjoe.

By Melvin Tarlue