NDC Provides Directives For MMDCEs Appointment

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has directed its regional executives to establish a regional vetting committee for the facilitation of the vetting process.

The statement noted that the vetting committee should be established in every region to oversee the vetting and selection of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) candidates within the various districts across the country.

Each vetting committee is expected to comprise the regional secretary, regional director, regional organiser, representative of the council of elders, representative of the former appointees, a representative from the women’s wing, a representative from the parliamentary caucus, two constituency executives who are not an applicant for the MMDCE position and other regional executives who will sit in as observers.

It additionally mentioned that guidelines for the selection of participants were given as verifiable proof of party.

“Applicants also have a meet the criteria for Members of Parliament as stipulated by the 1992 Constitution. Furthermore, due consideration must be given to the customary, geographical, and ethnic composition of each district to ensure a balanced distribution of political power and influence.

“This approach aims to foster unity and rally the entire district around a common developmental agenda,” it stated.

“The competence and relevant experience of each applicant should be critically assessed by the committee, as these attributes are essential for effectively managing the intricacies and complexities associated with the office of an MMDCE,” it further stated.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong