Fresh Attack On Cargo Vehicle Threatens Fragile Peace In Bawku

A devastating attack on a cargo vehicle in Bawku, Upper East Region, has sent shockwaves through the community, undermining the fragile peace process in the area.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after President John Mahama’s visit to Bawku and Nalerigu, where he appealed for a ceasefire and encouraged dialogue among the feuding factions.

The cargo vehicle, registered as GR 4604-09 and owned by a Mamprusi businessman, came under fire near Missiga while traveling with a security escort.

Eyewitnesses report that three gunmen emerged from a nearby drinking bar and opened fire on the convoy, prompting a brief exchange of gunfire before the assailants retreated into nearby houses.

This latest incident raises concerns about the challenges of fostering trust among the warring factions and achieving lasting peace in the region.

Despite efforts by the government and peacekeeping organizations, the conflict in Bawku has persisted, with sporadic outbreaks of violence.

BY Daniel Bampoe