John Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its manifesto launch, according to report.

A report by Citi News claim the opposition party is going to set a new date for its manifesto launch.

DGN Online is yet to independently verify the postponement of the party’s manifesto launch.

August 31, 2020 had been set for the unveiling of the NDC 2020 Manifesto.

By Melvin Tarlue