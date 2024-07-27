NDC Readies For Campaign Launch In Tamale

All is set for the campaign launch of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) today at the Jubilee Park in Tamale, the Northern Region.

The launch officially kickstarts the party’s campaign on the theme “Change To Reset Ghana”.

Bigwigs of the NDC and National Executives have already arrived in Tamale for the launch.

Hundreds of NDC party supporters are trooping to the Tamale Jubilee Park to participate in the event.

The central business district of Tamale has been decorated with NDC party paraphernalia and other materials.

Traders were seen selling party paraphernalia, food, drinks, water, and other items indicating a boost in economic activities in the Tamale metropolis.

The traders are optimistic that by the end of the event, they would be able to cash out on the activites.

The Campaign launch will be graced by the NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Mr. Mahama earlier, indicated that the campaign launch in Tamale will be replicated in the various regions across the country ahead of the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the grounds as party supporters troops to the venue.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale