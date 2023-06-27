NDC Retains Assin-North Seat, With Violence, Gunshots

The opposition National Democratic Congress has retained the Assin-North parliamentary seat after resorting to violence and confusion, amidst gunshots and intimidation of their opponents.

The main opposition party ran over their main challengers, the governing NPP by intimidating them.

The NDC used carefully crafted strategies to intimidate the NPP at their various strongholds which put fears in the residents to come out to vote, while their strongholds were very calm.

At the end of the polls, the NDC grabbed more votes with a huge turnout in their strongholds with James Gyakye Quayson winning with a sympathy vote across the 99 pollings stations by pulling a huge margin again the NPP Parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku.

The NDC which deployed some thugs to disrupt the election went on a rampage to create fear and panic by firing gunshots in the strongholds of the NPP.

The NDC leaders who stormed the voting centres were accusing the NPP of vote buying with money which forced their thugs to create confusion at the centres.

The situation forced the Police to intervene but the NPP members accused the Police of intimidating them by arresting their members and allowing the NDC thugs to create unnecessary tension at the voting centres.

There was a high turnout of voters at some of the voting centres as people came out in their numbers.

At the Assin Breku Polling station where three centres were set up, the NDC thugs took over the whole venue, which attracted a lot of the residents around to besiege the voting centres nearly disrupting the voting process.

The presence of the NDC thugs at the centres ended up frustrating the Electoral Commission officials which forced the Police to deploy more armed men to the venue to maintain law and order.

The NPP Polling agents and observers were harassed by the NDC and some of the Police officers deployed to maintain law and order.

In the process, some of the NPP supporters including polling agents who protested against the Police intimidation were arrested and whisked to the Assin Central Police Station.

They were later released.

The NPP officials after back and forth with the Police manage to bring the situation under control to calm the NPP members who were chanting war songs against the Police.

BY Daniel Bampoe