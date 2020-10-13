NDC Running Mate Denies Challenging Captain Smart Over UCC Salary

The running mate to John Mahama, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is denying issuing a statement confirming media report that she is receiving salaries from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) while she not at post.

According to Citi TV’s Point of View host, Bernard Avle his checks with the NDC running mate campaign indicated that no statement had been issued, giving credence to Captain Smart’s allegation.

Captian Smart, Angel fm morning show host on Monday alleged that Prof Opoku Agyemang had written to UCC asking for contract renewal for the next academic year while still receiving salaries for no work done since her nomination as running mate to John Mahama in July.

The NDC running mate says the purported rejoinder circulating on social media was fake news and that no such statement had been issued by her office expressing her willingness to refund the salaries for August and September she took from the University for no Job done.

The statement is reported to have quoted the former Education Minister that “let me state emphatically that though I do acknowledge that payments were made by the University to my bank accounts for the past two months, I do intend to refund them since I was not at post within that period.”

It is unclear whether she notified management of the University when the August salary was paid about her intention not to receive the money she was not at post in August.

It is also unclear whether the University did not take note of the fact that she was not at post for August and September before wiring monies to her accounts.

However, she argued that “secondly, the letter requesting for my contract to be renewed preceded my announcement as the NDC’s running mate for the 2020 elections campaign.”

Officially Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is yet to reply to the damning allegations for receiving salaries for no job done.

