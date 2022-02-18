NDC Serial Caller Beaten To Death

A 34-year-old serial caller of the main opposition political party in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been beaten to death by a mob at Bibiani Natwikumye, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

Issac Asare, commonly known as Maazoa Newman, a freelance sports commentator was assaulted by angry mob who suspected him to be a thief on February 14, 2022, at about 11pm.

Maazoa was rushed to Bibiani government Hospital by a Good Samaritan who saw him lying unconscious.

He was later referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but died on Thursday February 17, 2022 while on admission.

Maazoa was not only a sports commentator but also Chairman of the Local Chapter of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Bibiani District Police Crime Officer, Seth Sawurnu said police have initiated investigation into the matter.

He however mentioned that no arrest made so far however, the investigation is ongoing.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.

By Vincent Kubi