LGBTQ+ Bill Goes Through Third Public Hearing

The Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has held its third public hearing on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

The purpose of the public hearing was to give individuals and organisations who have submitted memoranda on the Bill the opportunity to justify their submissions and offer further explanation on their views on the matter.

Representatives from Key Watch Ghana, Assemblies of God, Interfaith Diversity Network for West Africa and Alliance for Equality and Diversity made various presentations on the Bill during the sitting.

The Acting Chairman and MP for Sunyani East Hon. Ameyaw Cheremeh and the Ranking Member, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, who is also the MP for Akatsi South led the discussions.

They both thanked the presenters and admitted that it has been a learning process for all the Members of the Committee and indicated that views of the various groups would be considered when the Bill is been taken at the Clause by Clause stage.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities.