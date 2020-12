The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold another press conference at its national headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.

It is unclear what the party wants to tell the public but journalists are already seated waiting for the press conference to commence.

Not too long ago, the NDC held a press conference at its headquarters in the Ashanti Region where the party alleged that it has detected some thumb-printed ballots being used in the voting process.

By DGN Online