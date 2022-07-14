NDC South Africa Chapter Supports Ayensuano

The MP (left) and other officials of the NDC at Ayensuano preparing to cut the tape to hand over one of the projects

THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) Chapter in South Africa, has in partnership with Teddy Saforo Addi, Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, provided ten mechanised boreholes to the constituency.

The initiative is phase one of the ‘Operation 100’ boreholes in the constituency, facilitated by the NDC Chapter in South Africa.

The boreholes are in Bepoase, Coaltar, Krabokese Amadi, Marfokrom, Sowatey New Town, Kofi Pare, Asuboi, Yakoko Kwadwofosu, Kyekyewere Achiase, and Ayekokuoso Agbmehia.

Mr. Saforo Addi, at the commissioning and handing over of the projects, expressed delight with the progress made through his partnership with the NDC Chapter in South Africa.

He said the decision to construct boreholes for the selected communities in the constituency was as a result of a thorough needs assessment.

The MP expressed appreciation to the NDC Chapter in South Africa for their immense support in realising his agenda of providing potable water for the area.

Alex Segbefia, Director-In-Charge of International Relations of NDC, commended the MP for his efforts.

“The decision to bring the project to the community is a selfless one. When he was approached by the NDC Chapter in South Africa, he did not ask for what would benefit him as an individual or the party but the constituency.

“This project, though an initiative of the MP and the NDC Chapter in South Africa, has no political colour because the entire constituency will benefit,” he added.

He also commended the NDC Chapter in South Africa for the initiative and support to the constituency.

BY Kofi Owusu Aduonum