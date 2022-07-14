Ghanaian Adjudged Best Graduating Student In UK University

Chelsea Sarpong being applauded by her professors at her graduation

A GHANAIAN student, Chelsea Sarpong, has been awarded the best graduating student at the University of Portsmouth, in the United Kingdom.

Ms Sarpong, who completed her Masters Programme (MSc) in Cyber Security and Forensic Information Technology, was presented with her award at the university’s graduation ceremony held recently.

She had her undergraduate studies in Information Technology at the Ghana Communication Technology University.

In honour of her feat, the leadership of Portsmouth University, a gold-rated university in the UK government’s teaching excellence framework, offered Ms Sarpong the opportunity to speak on behalf of her class.

Ms Sarpong, from Begoro, a farming community in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region, was joined by Kingsley Agyeman, Director of the Scholarships Secretariat; Naa Dedei Tetteh, head of Education at the Ghana High Commission, and Dodzie Numekevor, head of Public Affairs and Information, Ghana High Commission, UK, who represented the High Commissioner, Papa Owusu-Ankomah.

Mr. Agyeman congratulated Ms Sarpong on her achievement, reiterating that it is a testament of the resilient spirit of the Ghanaian, noting that the young lady made her achievement regardless of the challenges she faced.

Mrs. Tetteh, in a comment, expressed her commitment to support Ghanaian students on scholarships in the UK to surmount their challenges in these difficult times.