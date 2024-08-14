NDC Stealing Our Policies -NPP Salam Mustapha Speaks Out

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of brazenly copying their policies.

The accusation comes on the heels of the NDC’s recent promise to absorb tuition fees for all first-year tertiary students if they assume power.

Mr. Mustapha speaking on Adom Fm explained that the NDC is merely rehashing ideas initially proposed by the NPP.

He cited Vice President Bawumia’s past statements, which he claimed the NDC is now echoing.

While acknowledging that imitation can be a form of flattery, Mr. Mustapha expressed skepticism about the NDC’s ability to effectively implement these policies.

He pointed to existing systems like the Ghana Student Loan Trust, suggesting that the NDC’s promise is neither novel nor innovative.

The NPP youth organizer went further, describing the NDC’s proposal as a “vote-buying gimmick” and questioning the sincerity of their intentions.

“If you didn’t initiate something yourself, it’s very difficult to implement it, and that’s the problem with the NDC,” he said.

Mr. Mustapha’s accusations have sparked a heated debate about political integrity and the ownership of ideas in Ghana’s political landscape, as the country gears up for elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe