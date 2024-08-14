NDC Launches Manifesto On August 24 In Central Region

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to launch its manifesto for the 2024 general elections, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, in the Central region a week after the NPP’s launch.

In a statement issued by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the party, noted that the Planning Committee, will be chaired by Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, who has been working tirelessly to ensure a successful launch.

Other members of the committee include Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Sammy Gyamfi, Elikem Kotoko, Ludwig Hlordze, Nana Oye-Bampoe, Beatrice Annan, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, and Dr. Bernadette Hoffman.

The manifesto is expected to articulate the NDC’s vision for Ghana’s future, building on the party’s legacy of good governance and development.

The launch event will provide an opportunity for the party to engage with stakeholders, outline its policy priorities, and set the tone for the upcoming elections.

“Further details regarding the venue, time, and program will be announced in due course by the Planning Committee” the statement noted.

BY Daniel Bampoe