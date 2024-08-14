MTN Calls For Expansion In Digital Payments Ecosystem

MTN Ghana has called for increased collaboration and partnership to expand Ghana’s digital payments ecosystem.

According to the telecommunications giant, Ghanaians must continue to embrace innovation and growth that transforms lives, accelerates socio-economic inclusion, and creates opportunities for all.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MoMo, Shaibu Haruna, made this call in an address read on his behalf at the launch of 15 years of Mobile Money (MoMo) existence in Ghana.

The event, held at the Takoradi Market Circle Office of MTN, was themed “Empowering Communities – Celebrating 15 years of Progressive Financial and Digital Inclusion.” It attracted market women, MoMo agents and merchants, customers, and corporate organizations, who shared their experiences with MTN MoMo.

Haruna stated that MTN will continue to explore modern technologies and create solutions that meet the changing needs of their valued customers and Ghanaians.

He explained that MoMo was born out of a vision to democratize access to financial services, adding, “Over the years, this concept has evolved, and MoMo has become an indispensable part of everyday life for millions of Ghanaians.”

He noted that Ghana is currently one of the fastest-growing markets in Africa for digital payments, influenced by the growing adoption of e-commerce and mobile payments due to their convenience and safety.

Haruna emphasized that MoMo has expanded beyond sending money and making payments to offering loans, insurance, international remittance, and investments, among others.

Despite the progress made, Haruna acknowledged that MoMo still faces some challenges such as fraudulent activities and called for collaborative efforts to tackle the issue.

Prince Owusu Nyarko, Senior Manager of the South-West Business District of MTN, stated, “15 years in the life of any business is a milestone worth celebrating.”

By Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi