I’ll Choose Acting Again In Another Life- Martha Ankomah

Actress Martha Ankomah says if given the chance to live again, she would choose acting as her profession once more. In an interview with Adom TV on Tuesday, the award-winning actress expressed profound gratitude for her career and the numerous blessings it has brought her.

Martha known for her versatility and dedication to positive roles, revealed that acting has provided her with unique opportunities and opened many doors.

“If God calls me back and asks what I would like to come back as, I would choose acting again. It’s a career that, when done well, brings positivity, blessings, and opportunities,” she said.

She elaborated on the various perks her acting career has afforded her, including lucrative brand ambassadorial deals, free clothing, hair services, market discounts, and even complimentary parking spaces. “These benefits come directly from my work as an actress. I’m treated exceptionally well because of my career, and I’m deeply grateful to God for that,” she added.

Martha Ankomah has made a significant impact on the Ghanaian entertainment industry since rising to fame after participating in the 2007 reality show “Next Movie Star.” Beyond her acting, she has secured endorsement deals with major brands and is celebrated for her commitment to encouraging youth to pursue reading and positive living.

As a model, film producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Ankomah’s influence extends far beyond the screen, making her one of the most beloved figures in Ghana’s entertainment scene.

Her reflection on her career underscores her passion for acting and her belief in its power to transform lives.