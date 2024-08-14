Kwabena Kwabena Became Big After Endorsing NPP- Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey and Kwabena Kwabena

Mark Okraku Mantey, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has emphasized that political endorsements can boost the careers of creatives, using Kwabena Kwabena as a key example.

He cited how the musician’s career became more vibrant after endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the 2020 elections.

Okraku Mantey made these remarks during an interview on Joy FM on August 10, 2024, countering the notion that political affiliations negatively impact artists.

“Kwabena Kwabena became a bigger artiste after ‘NPP Wo Soro’ [song]. Yea, Kwabena Kwabena became more popular after endorsing Candidate Akufo-Addo. So if you have your issues, don’t blame them on the political parties. If you manage yourself well and position yourself well as a brand, you will thrive,” he stated.

Despite Kwabena Kwabena distancing himself from politics, Okraku Mantey argues that proper brand management allows artists to thrive regardless of their political ties.