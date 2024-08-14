Mahama Slams Voltarians For Voting NPP

John Mahama

In a stern warning, former President John Dramani Mahama has rebuked the people of Volta Region for increasingly embracing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), traditionally considered the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Addressing a gathering in Juapong, in the North Tongu constituency, during his four-day tour of the region, Mahama expressed concern over the NPP’s growing presence, which he attributed to propaganda efforts.

He noted that the NPP secured 14% of the vote in 2020, a significant increase from the Rawlings era when they made little inroads.

John Mahama who is desperate for power emphasized that the Volta Region’s reputation as the NDC’s “world bank” stems from its consistent high percentage of votes, not just the number of votes.

He urged the region to recognize the NDC’s contributions, citing stalled projects like the Juapong-Adidome road and Juapong Textile Factory, which saw little progress under the NPP.

The former President countered NPP’s narrative, highlighting that most development in the region occurred under NDC administrations.

In a related development, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, also launched “Operation 94% Votes” ahead of the December elections, aiming to surpass the 2020 vote share.

He said awards will be given to polling station executives who achieve the highest vote percentages.

-BY Daniel Bampoe