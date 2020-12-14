NDC Supporters Cause Mayhem In Ashaiman

SUPPORTERS OF the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashaiman Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, led by some of its leaders, have gone on a rampage on some major roads in the municipality claiming they are seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2020 elections.

The protesters yelled anti-government slogans in the central business district of Ashaiman; as the only dual carriage in the municipality was blocked – resulting in both vehicular and human traffic.

Hundreds of the rampaging NDC goons, according to information gathered by ‘DAILY GUIDE’, initially told the police they were going on victory walk but it turned to be a different thing.

Many stores were closed and movement around the area was impeded as protesters blocked roads with cars, stones and other large objects.

However, the timely intervention by the police and fire service helped bring the situation which lasted over four hours under control.

Police erected barricades near the District Police Headquarters area to prevent the demonstrators, who tried to breach them.

Some of the aggrieved supporters said they were doing this because they believed the Electoral Commission (EC) connived with the party in government to steal the verdict of the people.

According to them, Ghanaians gave their mandate to the opposition NDC to govern but it had been taken away from them.

Interestingly, the NDC after claiming to have won the election, have not provided any evidence to back their claims.

All local and international observers have reported that the results they got tallied with what the EC declared.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman