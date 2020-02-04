NDC, Surrogates Stage 3rd Demo Over Voters’ Register

The demonstrators

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its surrogates are stagging their third major demonstration to register their opposition on the compilation of a new voters register ahead of December 2020 general elections.

The demo taking place today, Tuesday, February 4, is causing massive vehicular traffic on the 37 road in Accra.

Members of the Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voter Register are leading the demonstration.

DGN Online saw the demonstrators clad in red attire and wielding placards as they marched through the streets of 37 with police protection.

The Inter-Party group is made up of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, the People’s National Convention (PNC), and other smaller parties.

The first demonstration was held in Tamale and the second one in Kumasi.

The third march, DGN Online understands, has become necessary following a stalemate after a meeting between the Electoral Commission, the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee and thee Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) last week over the compilation of the new voter register.

The EC strongly believes the integrity of the 2020 polls could be undermined if a new roll and a new Biometric Voter Management System are not put in place.

BY Melvin Tarlue