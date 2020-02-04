Aiks Ventures Introduces Online TV Channel

Sammuel Aikins

UK-based Ghanaian business man Sammuel Aikins has unveiled an online TV channel dubbed AIKS TV.

The TV channel aims at projecting Ghana’s rich cultural heritage through interesting and educative content in politics, entertainment and other socio-economic fields through the use of social media.

Aiks Ventures, with its sub industry Aiks TV, partners Sleeky Promotions in Ghana for effective running of the Aiks TV channel.

The channel is targeting a minimum of a million followers across all their social media pages to help them connect to Africans and people of different walks of life.

Currently the channel is available online and the technical team is doing their possible best to enable free movie streaming.