NDC Suspends Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended one of its top members, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

Mr Allotey Jacobs was the party’s former central regional chairman.

In a statement signed by the National Democratic Congress’s national chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, on May 6, 2020, says he was suspended pursuant to Article 46 (1) and 46 (6) and 46 (8) (b) of the Party’s constitution.

It says his suspension was based “persistent anti-party conduct,” indicating that the decision to suspend him was taken at a National Executive Meeting held on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

It says his suspension has been referred to the disciplinary committee of the party further action.

By Melvin Tarlue